Someone stole tires from a vehicle in the 600 block of Kiln Avenue Sunday.
Someone stole tools from a truck in the 1500 block of Copeland Street Sunday.
Someone stole hair trimmers and a belt buckle from a home in the 800 block of Southwood Drive Sunday.
A woman walked out of a store in the 100 block of Timberland Drive with a 30-pack of beer without paying.
Someone reported a phone stolen in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive Sunday.
Someone shot a camper trailer with a flare gun in Zavalla Sunday.
A man said he and his stepson got into a verbal argument in the 2600 block of state Highway 63 Saturday.
A woman in the 3700 block of FM 842 said someone went in her home and stole her wedding ring from her jewelry box Saturday.
A woman reported a fraudulent charge on her bank account Saturday.
A man in the 300 block of Glenn Nerren Road said two dogs came onto his property and started to tear up packages Saturday.
Someone broke into a home in the 5100 block of state Highway 103 east and took several items last Friday.
A dog bit a child last Friday.
Someone broke into a storage room at the Old Centers Cemetery and stole folding tables and garbage bags last Friday.
Someone broke into the 200 block of Briar Hill Road and took several items last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Brittany Lashe Duncan, 31, of Diboll, warrant for criminal trespass; Kevin Daniel Christoph, 27, of Hemphill, warrant for a parole violation – assault/family violence; Tristan Heath Redd, 18, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of theft; Kara Michelle Glover, 19, of Lufkin, warrant for unsafe backing; Dillian Williams, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Blake Quinton Edwards, 23, of Lufkin, evading arrest, theft of service and a warrant for theft; David Wesley Fleming, 18, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; and Ernest Jennorris Thomas, 44, of Lufkin, warrants for bail jumping, failure to appear and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Clarence Benard Garner, 47, of Lufkin, warrants for delivery of a controlled substance; Brian Lee Bounds, 30, of Diboll, warrants for open container and criminal nonsupport; and Andrew Lee Tucker, 25, of Lufkin, assault.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Terry Lee Bush Jr., 33, of Huntington, on a warrant for a parole violation – carrying a prohibited weapon.
The Angelina County Jail housed 221 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
