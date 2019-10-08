A deputy stopped in the 4100 block of Benton Drive to see if the living conditions of a dog at a home there had changed last Friday. The dog’s living conditions had not changed, so a warrant to seize the dog was served and the dog was taken to the local animal shelter.
Two men arrived in the 400 block of FM 1819 and said they were there to collect a truck parked in the woods on a man’s property Sunday. Both men left before deputies arrived.
Someone stole a purse in the 700 block of Weaver Avenue Sunday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of sexual assault of a child.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible child abuse case.
Someone ordered a criminal trespass warning on Saturday on a family member who keeps coming over under the influence.
Someone stole the rear license plate from a vehicle in the 6800 block of state Highway 103 east on Saturday.
A dog bit a boy’s hand in the 100 block of Whisenant Road Saturday.
Someone stole rods and reels from a boat parked at a home in the 6100 block of state Highway 147 Saturday.
A man said someone stole several items from his home in the 1400 block of Wheeler Drive Saturday.
A man stole his ex-girlfriend’s firearm last Friday.
Someone stole a man’s cards and used his identity to open accounts last Friday.
Deputies responded to a verbal disturbance between a mother and son last Friday.
Someone stole a woman’s iPhone and debit card last Friday.
Someone stole chainsaws and a leaf blower from a shop in the 5700 block of state Highway 103 west last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five other arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Paul Lee Johnson, 48, of Houston, warrant for sex offender’s duty to register; Brandon Keith Fields, 31, of Venus, public intoxication; Dana Lynn Digby, 46, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, warrant for public intoxication; Trevor Parks, 26, of Lufkin, warrants for theft and walking with flow of traffic; and Stephen Jay Covey, 67, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Crystal Petra Clark, 33, of Lufkin, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family member; Reatha Ann Hollingsworth, 17, of Lufkin, injury to a child; and Willie Bernard Ash Jefferson, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for burglary of habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Jorge Trejo Jr., 24, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance; and Scott Edward Fink, 22, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 201 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
