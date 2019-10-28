Neither the Lufkin Police Department nor the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office released incident reports on Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Iycess Mae Gold, 20, of Lufkin, warrants for speeding, no insurance and no seatbelt; Jarrad Clark Jacobs, 51, of Diboll, nine warrants for failure to appear, three warrants for solicitation of the roadway, one warrant for disorderly conduct (language) and one warrant for public intoxication; Rodgeric James Poindexter Jr., 31, of Lufkin, six warrants for driving with an invalid license, four warrants for no insurance, four warrants for speeding, one warrant for following too closely and one warrant for an unrestrained child under 8 years old; Adolph Reggie, 43, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated, failure to identify and a warrant for public intoxication; and Tony M. Summers, 55, of Lufkin, warrant for public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jasmine L. Smith, 29, of Lufkin, Sunday on a charge of public intoxication and warrants for no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, no insurance and expired driver’s license.
The Angelina County Jail housed 187 inmates as 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
