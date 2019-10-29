Three game wardens from Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby counties set up a deer decoy in an area of Sabine County prone to illegal night hunting, according to a press release from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
At about 1 a.m., a truck passed the decoy and a voice shouted, “That’s the buck!” the release stated. A the truck turned around and slowly rolled toward the decoy, he driver of the vehicle shot it with a rifle, hitting the decoy in the neck, according to the release.
Once the driver and its occupants realized it was a decoy, the truck took off and as its occupants began throwing beer cans out of the window, the release states.
The wardens stopped the vehicle and detained three people. When they searched the vehicle, the wardens found a rifle and a spent shell casing on the floorboard.
The driver was arrested and charged with hunting from a vehicle, hunting at night and hunting with an artificial light. The passengers received multiple citations and cases are pending.
A Trinity County game warden and a game warden K9 handler were patrolling near a boat ramp when they noticed several groups of hunters across the Trinity River shooting every few minutes, according to a TPWD press release.
As each group returned to the boat ramp, they told the wardens they had not seen very many teal flying, according to the release.
The wardens decided to check the remaining group on the other side of the river but needed a boat. They asked the owner of the marina if they had a boat the wardens could use, and a local resident volunteered his bass boat. The wardens made their way across the river and walked within 50 yards of the hunters.
When the hunters decided to pick up their decoys, the wardens made contact with the group, who said they haven’t seen teal all morning, the release states.
When asked about all the shooting, the hunters admitted to shooting various shorebirds, according to the release. One hunter did not have a hunting license and lead shot was also discovered. Eleven citations and warnings were issued.
When the wardens returned to the marina, they were met by the boat owner, who was excited to be a part of catching scofflaws, according to the release.
Someone stole more than $500 worth of merchandise from a farmer’s market outside the Lufkin Mall on Sunday.
A vehicle hit a mailbox in the 100 block of August Lane on Sunday.
A man harassed his ex-wife on Sunday.
A dog bit someone in the 1100 block of Box Car Road on Sunday.
Someone stole a man’s motorcycle in the 1100 block of Oliver Road on Sunday.
Someone stole a bicycle off a porch in the 200 block of Mt. Carmel Road on Sunday.
A pig broke out of its pen on Sunday and attacked a neighbor’s pig in the 100 block of Cedar Creek.
A woman in the 1400 block of Neal Road said her camera was missing Saturday.
A dog bit someone in the 2100 block of FM 325 on Saturday.
A woman said a family member she allowed to oversee a sale of an out-of-state home has denied her access to the account.
Someone drove through a yard in the 100 block of Dogwood Lane on Saturday.
A deputy responded to a mobile home fire in the 500 block of Hudnall Road early Saturday morning.
A disgruntled employee threatened his employer and another employee last Friday.
An inmate assaulted a correctional officer last Friday.
Someone stole several items from a storage container in the 200 block of Ben Weeks Road last Friday.
Someone stole an air compressor from a yard in the 1700 block of Marions Ferry Road last Friday.
Two dogs attacked a goat in the 900 block of Old Ewing Road last Friday.
A deputy recovered a stolen vehicle that was left under the river bridge in the 7100 block of state Highway 7 west for several days last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Johnathan Fowler, 38, of Lufkin, warrants for failure to appear and traffic violations; Sir Amano Valequence Jacal Thompson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Jose Flores, 43, of Nacogdoches, public intoxication; Delmar Limon, 25, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Jonathan Lee Jones, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Brandon Keith Fields, 31, of Venus, assault; Caleb Girdler, 19, of Lufkin, bench warrant; Joshua Edward Becerra, 29, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, warrant for driving while intoxicated; and Justo Nohemi Nunez Jr., 43, of Houston, warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity.
The Angelina County Jail housed 185 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
