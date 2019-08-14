LDN Police Reports

A group of people paid for a $72 meal at Lindo Mexico Taqueria with a fake $100 bill on Monday.

A woman said her grandson’s father attempted to kick her door in when she refused to let him have his child on Monday.

Someone stole a toolbox out of the back of a side by side in the 2400 block of Twin Oaks Road Monday.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a sexual assault of a child.

A man at a local hospital said someone he knows assaulted him on Monday.

A deputy responded to a disturbance between a couple on Monday in which the woman said her boyfriend assaulted her.

Someone stole a Ford F-150 from a parking lot in the 100 block of Industrial Boulevard over the weekend.

A woman in the 1800 block of Ford Chapel Road said someone stole a gun from her unlocked vehicle.

A man said his ex-wife broke into his home on Monday.

The Lufkin Police Department made 10 arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Edward Daniel Hernandez, 23, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Kasey Craig Durant, 32, of Diboll, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal dumping and traffic violations; Laronda Denum, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Brandon Dwayne Strong, 37, of Arlington, warrants for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, two counts of indecency with a child-sexual contact, two counts of selling/distributing/displaying harmful material-minor and interfering with emergency call; Floyd Marcelius Barnes, 41, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Cody Allen Reppond, 21, of Zavalla, public intoxication; Laura Melissa Buehler, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia; Katlynn Kennedy, 17, of Diboll, warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; Dominique An’tjuan Douglas, 32, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for traffic violations; and Wanda Michelle Holmes, 50, of Lufkin, assault and warrants for public intoxication, open container-driver and loitering.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Abra Nancy Nicol, 30, of Lufkin, resisting arrest and a warrant for public intoxication; Michael Wayne Mallard, 26, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Autumn Lynn Thompson, 21, of Lufkin, warrant for evading arrest with vehicle; Donald Keith Tullos, 20, of Huntington, no driver’s license; and Guillermo Antonio Henriquez, 44, of Houston, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

The Angelina County Jail housed 224 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

Tags