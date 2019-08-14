A group of people paid for a $72 meal at Lindo Mexico Taqueria with a fake $100 bill on Monday.
A woman said her grandson’s father attempted to kick her door in when she refused to let him have his child on Monday.
Someone stole a toolbox out of the back of a side by side in the 2400 block of Twin Oaks Road Monday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a sexual assault of a child.
A man at a local hospital said someone he knows assaulted him on Monday.
A deputy responded to a disturbance between a couple on Monday in which the woman said her boyfriend assaulted her.
Someone stole a Ford F-150 from a parking lot in the 100 block of Industrial Boulevard over the weekend.
A woman in the 1800 block of Ford Chapel Road said someone stole a gun from her unlocked vehicle.
A man said his ex-wife broke into his home on Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made 10 arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Edward Daniel Hernandez, 23, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Kasey Craig Durant, 32, of Diboll, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal dumping and traffic violations; Laronda Denum, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Brandon Dwayne Strong, 37, of Arlington, warrants for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, two counts of indecency with a child-sexual contact, two counts of selling/distributing/displaying harmful material-minor and interfering with emergency call; Floyd Marcelius Barnes, 41, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Cody Allen Reppond, 21, of Zavalla, public intoxication; Laura Melissa Buehler, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia; Katlynn Kennedy, 17, of Diboll, warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; Dominique An’tjuan Douglas, 32, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for traffic violations; and Wanda Michelle Holmes, 50, of Lufkin, assault and warrants for public intoxication, open container-driver and loitering.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Abra Nancy Nicol, 30, of Lufkin, resisting arrest and a warrant for public intoxication; Michael Wayne Mallard, 26, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Autumn Lynn Thompson, 21, of Lufkin, warrant for evading arrest with vehicle; Donald Keith Tullos, 20, of Huntington, no driver’s license; and Guillermo Antonio Henriquez, 44, of Houston, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 224 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
