The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Jahdius Lamar King, 24, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Jasmine Angelique Edwards, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for assault; Marva Lynn Herbert, 52, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Joseph Zachariah Bass, 45, of Lufkin, resisting arrest, search or transport; and Theodis Paxton Jr., 57, of Lufkin, assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brad Littlefield, 48, of Pollok, Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 194 inmates as 11:50 a.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.