A man stole a vehicle from the 1800 block of Sayers Street overnight Tuesday and wrecked it.
A woman assaulted another woman Tuesday morning.
Someone stole a 2003 Ford F350 from Super 8 Motel Tuesday.
Someone damaged the windshield of a vehicle in the 2000 block of South First Street over the weekend.
A woman was scammed out of $2,000 Tuesday.
Someone reported debit card fraud Tuesday.
Someone stole a woman’s keys in the 400 block of South Third Street Tuesday.
A woman reported online harassment Tuesday.
Someone stole lawn equipment from a garage in the 500 block of Joyce Lane Tuesday.
Someone assaulted a woman Tuesday.
A man took his girlfriend’s car without her permission Tuesday.
Someone damaged a window and a vehicle in the 1400 block of Atkinson Drive early Wednesday morning.
Someone slashed a woman’s tires Wednesday.
Someone keyed a vehicle in the 3500 block of North John Redditt Drive Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Carlos Patlan, 17, of Lufkin, traffic violations; Derrick Delane Wilson, 29, of Lufkin, public intoxication and assault/family violence; Mark Kevin Saenz, 50, of Lufkin, possession of dangerous drug and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and Michael Lloyd Alfred, 24, hometown unavailable, warrant for drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Michael Allen Fore, 52, of Lufkin, warrant for reckless driving; Amissa Lesha Ajayi, 33, of Houston, warrants for traffic violations; Gayle William Gorden Jr., 58, of Nacogdoches, warrant for prostitution/solicitation of a minor; and Sondra Gale Galmiche, 54, of Diboll, warrant for evading arrest with vehicle.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Jamin Stovall, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Eric Tyrone White, 30, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 180 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
