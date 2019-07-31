Neighbors in the 200 block of Hummingbird Lane got into an argument over trash Monday.
Someone stole a man’s vehicle and wallet in the 100 block of Pebble Creek Monday.
Two stray dogs were found in the 300 block of Lambert Chapel Road Monday.
A cat bit a woman in the 1100 block of Benton Drive Monday.
A woman said her neighbor’s dog keeps tearing up her skirting and duct work in the 600 block of Oscar Berry Road.
A man in the 3600 block of Ben Dunn Road said he saw two people turn on water faucets and leave them running.
A woman said she received a call from a number she didn’t recognized that asked for her date of birth and Social Security number.
A woman in the 2200 block of Holly Street said someone stole a package from her doorstep Monday.
A man in the 1100 block of Kurth Drive reported damage to his vehicle Monday.
A man said another man assaulted him Monday.
A man said his debit card was used at an ATM in Houston Sunday.
A man reported fraudulent charges on his bank account Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: McTavish Raymond, 47, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and a warrant for public intoxication; Esteban Castro, 21, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of alcohol by minor (watercraft) and traffic violations; and Jabroski Deearl Smiley, 29, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license invalid and warrants for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Zachary Taylor Kennidy, 24, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; John Richard Burch, 35, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, expired registration and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Matthew Paul Ford, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license; and Kenneth Christian Coulter, 46, of Lufkin, warrant for unauthorized use of vehicle.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Cara-Lynn Brown, 31, of Huntington, on charges of two counts of possession of dangerous drug and warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 231 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.