Someone stole a truck from a repo yard in the 2100 block of North John Redditt Drive on Monday.
A man punched out the window of his ex-girlfriend’s home on Monday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault of a child.
Someone broke into two unlocked vehicles in the 10000 block of FM 2021 and took a folder containing documents from one of the vehicles.
A woman shot at another woman with a BB gun during a disturbance about a stray dog on Monday.
Someone towed a man’s truck off his property to another home on Winston 8 Ranch Road. The vehicle was located and returned to its owner.
A dog charged at a girl in the 200 block of Anthony Drive on Monday.
Someone stole a trailer in the 2000 block of North John Redditt Drive on Monday.
Someone stole tools from a work trailer in the 2200 block of Tulane Drive on Monday.
A man stole a blanket from HEB on Monday.
A man and woman assaulted each other on Monday.
Someone passed a fake $100 bill at McDonald’s on Monday.
Someone stole a vehicle’s front license plate on Monday.
Someone stole a cellphone from Walmart on Monday.
Someone stole a truck from the 2100 block of North John Redditt Drive on Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Danny Allen Davidson, 29, of Livingston, warrant for theft, evading arrest and traffic violations; Gabriel Hernandez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for credit card abuse; Nancy Ann Grimsley, 50, of Lufkin, theft; Shirley Burton, 42, of Lufkin, warrant for secure document deception; and Finea Kora Kohl, 33, of Huntsville, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Benny Lee Tubbs, 29, of Lufkin, warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Cody Lane Johnson, 24, of Lufkin, traffic violations and warrants for theft; and Amanda Mallery Burnett, 28, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify and a warrant for no insurance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: James Douglas Bentley Sr., 59, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; and Ronney Tyrone Gilmore, 45, of Houston, warrant for criminal support.
The Angelina County Jail housed 189 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
