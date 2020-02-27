The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Tyler Castro, 33.
Deputies received a service call about 11:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Falcon Avenue according to Capt. Alton Lenderman. Castro was taken from the scene to a local hospital, where Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Billy Ball later pronounced him dead.
Lenderman said at this time the cause of Castro’s death is unknown and pending an autopsy. The number of other people at the scene of the incident could not be released at this time as part of the ongoing investigation.
The Lufkin Daily News has requested Castro’s death inquest from Ball’s office, however it was not yet available on Wednesday.
Deputies responded to an assault that already had occurred in the 100 block of Falcon Avenue Tuesday at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday that resulted in an arrest.
Brandon Scott Bonner, 35, of Lufkin, received an on view charge of disorderly conduct-fighting. He was booked into the Angelina County Jail Wednesday and later posted bond and has been released.
The criminal investigation department responded and took control of the scene and further investigation.
Someone stole bedding and an air fryer from Walmart Tuesday afternoon.
A ring valued at $7,000 was stolen from a home in the 600 block of Vivion Street Tuesday morning.
A woman walked out of a medical clinic in the 400 block of Gaslight Boulevard without paying Tuesday afternoon.
A man in the 200 block of Second Street attempted to cash a forged check Tuesday afternoon.
Someone stole tires and rims from a vehicle in the 700 block of TImberland Drive Tuesday.
Someone stole a dog house in the 100 block of North Raguet Street Tuesday evening.
A woman reported an assault in the 2200 block of South First Street early Wednesday morning.
A known person refused to leave a man’s vehicle in the 1200 block of Hudnall Road Tuesday afternoon.
Someone abandoned a flatbed trailer in the woodline of an abandoned property on U.S. Highway 69 north Tuesday.
A woman said a scammer contacted her Tuesday.
Someone shoplifted from a store in the 4100 block of state Highway 103 east Tuesday morning.
Someone stole packages from a mailbox in the 500 block of Jerry Cann Road Tuesday morning.
Deputies responded to a disturbance between a couple in the 300 block of Kimbrough Lane where the male subject would not allow the female to leave Tuesday morning.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Sheila Emberton, age unavailable, of Houston, warrant for driving while intoxicated; and Michael Dewayne Gibson, 36, of Lufikin, warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven other arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Manuel Arroyo, 28, of Nacogdoches, warrants for criminal trespass and burglary of habitation; Devin D. Rash, age unavailable, of Pollok, warrant for driving while license invalid; Jacob Michael Solly, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence; Jerriet Larod Swint, 30, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and warrants for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material and traffic violations; Darius Jamal Scott, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while license invalid and a warrant for no driver’s license; Derrick Dewinn Allen, 41, of Diboll, warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; and Derrick Andrew Holst Jr., 27, of Lufkin, warrant for aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Javier Sarmiento, 27, of Lufkin, driving while license invalid.
The Zavalla Police Department made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Jennifer Marshall Copeland, age unavailable, of Zavalla, warrants for violating promise to appear and traffic violations; and Charles Gregory Runnels, 41, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 237 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.