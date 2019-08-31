A woman in the 1800 block of Nash Road said a known person took several items from her home after assaulting her Thursday.
A man said he is having issues with his neighbor who is harassing his son Thursday.
A man in the 600 block of Havard Drive requested a criminal trespass warning to be issued on an ex-family member who keeps coming to his father’s home and causing verbal altercations Thursday.
Someone reported a dog attacking livestock in the 2200 block of Harley Golden Thursday.
A woman said someone is using her identifying information Thursday.
A deputy responded to a call on malnourished puppies in the 100 block of Logan Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Luzdaniel Cardenas, 31, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Marcos Antonio Rodriguez, 32, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for traffic violations and an ICE hold; Paul Washington, 51, of Houston, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia; and Kevin Clyde Alexander, 52, of Lufkin, assault.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Corey Micheal Wayne Boyd, 26, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for sex offender’s duty to register.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Rhonda Darnell Leblanc, 53, of Lufkin, theft by check, bail jumping and failure to appear.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Kila Leanna Janes, age and hometown unavailable, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 209 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
