A man reported the front license plate of his vehicle in the 5800 block of FM 841 as missing. He was unknown how long the license plate had been gone and is unsure if someone stole it or if it fell off.
Four dogs in the 100 block of Fairview attacked and killed a man’s chickens early Friday morning.
Someone stole tools from a vehicle in the 100 block of Everrett Street Monday afternoon.
Someone stole a wallet in the 100 block of Forrest Park Boulevard Thursday night.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Sean Jose Vasquez, 21, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal nonsupport and traffic violations; Roshnia Loquita Brewer, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Calvinski Deontre Spencer, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and evading arrest; Jose M. Salas, age unavailable, of Lufkin, DWI; Samuel Peloquen, 57, of Lufkin, burglary of a vehicle; and Steven Lee Donoho, 25, of New Braunfels, warrant for continuous violation of certain court orders and bond conditions in family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Quivary Sivad Hill, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for failure to identify; Mark Troy Smith, 52, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; Diana McGaughey, 39, of Pollok, driving while license invalid; Phillip Michael Smith, 64, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, disorderly conduct – indecent exposure and traffic violations; and Eric Scott Reyes, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department arrested Gallegos Maria Estella, age unavailable, of Cedar Hill, on a charge of DWI.
The Zavalla Police Department made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Scott Edward Fink, 23, of Lufkin, warrants for violating promise to appear, traffic violations and James Delbert Jones, 34, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance, assault/family violence, traffic violations.
The Angelina County Constable Precinct 1 arrested Connell Montgomery Jr., 64, of Lufkin, on a charge of DWI.
Angelina County Adult Probation made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Robert Joel Dixon, 40, of Goodrich, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Moises Santamaria Padierna, 25, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a simulated controlled substance and evading arrest with vehicle.
The Angelina County Jail housed 235 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.