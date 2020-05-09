A pot belly pig wandered onto a woman’s property in the 12000 block of state Highway 103 east. When the woman called back, she told Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies the pig was gone.
Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Fenley Flat Road regarding the discharge of a firearm. They found several shell casings upon arrival, but deputies were unable to find the vehicle associated with it.
Deputies responded to the 7900 block of FM 2021 because of a disturbance that turned physical. Charmain Marie Sharpe, 42, of Pollok, was arrested after some resistance for assault/family violence and having prohibited items in a correctional facility.
Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Allentown Loop, where a disturbance had turned physical. However, the victim did not wish to pursue charges and the parties were separated for the night.
A man on Blackburn Switch Road and state Highway 103 west told deputies he saw a pickup truck parked on the shoulder and two men pulling tin metal sheets into the ditch. The men were gone before the deputy arrived and the deputy attempted to make contact with property owners.
A man told deputies that someone used his identity on purchases and now collectors are contacting him for late payments and repossession.
A woman in the 900 block of South John Redditt Drive reported a fraudulent charge of $20 on a debit card some time between Wednesday morning and Thursday evening.
Someone stole a tailgate from a gray Chevrolet Sierra truck on Thursday afternoon from the 100 block of Augusta Drive.
A man broke an $80 door knob to a storage room at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Percy Simond Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
A woman reported having $700 stolen from her in the 900 block of West Frank Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday.
A woman in the 200 block of Larkspur Circle said someone she knew possibly stole cash from inside her home.
Someone reported criminal mischief involving a silver Chevrolet Impala sedan in the 1700 block of West Frank Avenue at 5 a.m. Friday.
A woman in the 200 block of Creekwood Drive said a couple of puppies followed her home and she can’t keep them. She was advised to take them to the shelter.
A woman in the 2000 block of Harley Golden Road said her grandson was bitten by a neighbor’s dog. While deputies located the dog, they did not make contact with the owner.
Someone in the 400 block of FM 1819 reported being harassed by someone they know on social media.
A man on state Highway 7 said he was threatened by a coworker. He requested documentation only at this point.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Russell Sandel, 49, of Lufkin, on a warrant for parole violation.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Sherril Lee Rooks, age unavailable, of Jacksonville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Renee Elizabeth Steffen, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on charges of indecent exposure and terroristic threat.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Ricky Lynn Bryan, 48, of Lufkin, on two warrants for assault/family violence causing bodily injury.
The Angelina County Jail housed 192 inmates as of 5 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.