Lufkin police arrested a couple on charges of prostitution and promotion of prostitution Thursday afternoon.
Diana Rumsey, 25, was arrested after she reportedly agreed to have sex with an undercover LPD officer for the second time in two months, according to a police report. Her husband, Darrell Rumsey, 26, was also arrested because he apparently offered a discount if he could watch, according to the report.
A man assaulted the mother of his child on Thursday.
Someone stole a wallet in the 4000 block of South Medford Drive on Thursday.
Someone reported credit card abuse on Thursday.
Someone stole an impact drill from the 1700 block of North Raguet Street on Thursday.
Someone stole a gun from a vehicle in the 800 block of North Medford Drive on Wednesday.
Lufkin police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of North Raguet Street.
Three dogs attacked a cat in the 300 block of Christopher Drive on Thursday.
Someone stole a boat motor in the 300 block of Pouland Road.
Someone reported an assault.
Someone stole a 12,000-pound Badland winch and battery off a trailer from the Redland Volunteer Fire Department overnight Thursday.
Someone kicked open the back door of a home in the 100 block of Red Loving Road Thursday.
Someone made a report of child abuse at a local day care facility. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
A dog bit a mail carrier in the 100 block of Boardwalk Place Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six other arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Herchel Devon Martin, age unavailable, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and warrants for two counts of theft and failure to appear; Stevelyn McCuin, 51, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia; Anselmo Garcia, 18, of Lufkin, evading arrest; Gayle William Gorden III, 33, of Nacogdoches, driving while intoxicated; Jasmine Lanelle Smith, 29, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Robert Dwayne Cooper, 54, of Lufkin, public intoxication and warrants for 15 counts of public intoxication, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and failure to identify.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Kasey Wayne Ivey, 29, of Lufkin, warrant for no driver’s license; Christopher Charges Hunt, 22, of Diboll, warrants for assault/family violence and speeding; Nathan Reese Hill, 37, of Huntington, warrants for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault/family violence — impeding breath/circulation; Hector Raul Flores, 19, of Lufkin, warrants for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage and no driver’s license; and Richard L. Horn, 72, of Houston, warrants for sex offender’s duty to register.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Christopher Flores, age unavailable, of Diboll, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Jasmine Lanelle Smith, 29, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kandy Marie Maddox, 37, of Lufkin, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 193 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
