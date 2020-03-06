An Angelina County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Marquise Jerone Lightsey, 28, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia Wednesday afternoon after a welfare concern call about a man in a vehicle at a convenience store on U.S. Highway 69 north.
Upon arriving, the deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and found it was reported stolen through the Lufkin Police Department, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office’s incident report. The deputy spoke with Lightsey, who reportedly gave inconsistent stories. Additionally, the deputy said he detected an odor of marijuana.
Lightsey also had warrants for his arrest for charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and various traffic violations. After the deputy placed Lightsey under arrest, the vehicle was towed.
Deputies arrested Walter Jess Wells III, 32, after someone made a report that he was walking into their residence. By the time deputies arrived, Wells was sitting near the roadway and said there was a miscommunication with the owners of the residence, according to a a sheriff’s office report. Wells had active warrants for his arrest for sex offender’s duty register and was taken into custody.
Someone stole several items and damaged a business in the 3100 block of U.S. Highway 59 Wednesday.
Someone stole several tools from Jim Nelson Road Wednesday night.
Deputies responded to a terroristic threat involving juveniles Wednesday night.
Someone has been using a woman’s Social Security number.
Someone stole $181.86 from a business in the 1900 block of West Frank Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Someone stole money from a wallet in the 1700 block of West Frank Avenue Wednesday night.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Kaula Marie Smith, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while license invalid; Charles Ray Olford Jr., 35, of Lufkin, evading arrest with vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for criminal nonsupport and assault/family violence; and Myra Alexandra Roque, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made eight other arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Matthew Blake James, 31, of San Angelo, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Eric Alexander Dixon, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child; Crystal Leigh Johnson, 42, of Lufkin, warrant for DWI; Melissa Dawn Mangum, 40, of Apple Springs, warrants for a parole violation and traffic violations; Donna Marshall Fitzgerald, age unavailable, of Zavalla, warrant for criminal trespass; Christopher Mark Phillips, age unavailable, of Apple Springs, burglary of a building and warrants for traffic violations; Christopher Abraham Adams, 44, of Huntington, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest; and Amber Renea Weiss, 29, of Huntington, possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made three other arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Amanda Jane Lorentz, 32, of Lufkin, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; Everett Charles Lutz, 62, of Lufkin, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of firearm by felon and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; and Dexter Alexander Edwards, 46, of San Augustine, warrant for DWI.
The Angelina County Jail housed 231 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
