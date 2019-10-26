A man stole almost $600 in clothing items from Hibbett Sports Thursday afternoon.
A woman reported debit card fraud Tuesday.
Someone stole a trailer in the 2600 block of FM 2021 on Thursday.
A man said his family member took a tractor weeks ago and hasn’t returned it.
A woman found the back door of her home open on Thursday, but couldn’t tell if anything was taken.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office responded to the death of an infant Thursday. It is currently being investigated.
Someone stole a wedding ring from a home in the 1900 block of FM 1818 on Thursday.
Someone stole a vehicle from the 100 block of Womack Road on Thursday.
Someone stole tools from the 300 block of Holmes Road on Thursday.
A man said someone opened a cellphone account Thursday using his personal information.
A woman said some furniture she attempted to purchase on Thursday appeared to have been a scam.
Someone stole a trailer in the 800 block of Old Diboll Highway on Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Antonio Jerod Bogany, 30, of Lufkin, assault/family violence-impeding breath/circulation; Raymond Deon Brown, 39, of Huntington, assault/family violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Anselmo Garcia, 18, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest; Hayward Donald Dejon Douglas, 23, of Diboll, warrants for assault, failure to appear and traffic violations; Tyranya Lasha Hamilton, 29, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and warrants for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; and Phylleshia McChell Levias, 51, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Jennifer Eve Denman, 47, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Jakob Keith Denman, 21, of Diboll, warrant for displaying expired license plates; Kasty Baiei, 36, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance; Giovanni Murillo, 21, of Nacogdoches, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Candice Jean Hudspeth, 47, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Scott Edward Fink, 22, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and a warrant for no driver’s license; and Jennifer Fondren Bellamy, 42, of Lufkin, traffic violations.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Robert Lee Tarver, 28, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana.
The Hudson Police Department arrested William J. Lauderdale, 41, of Lufkin, warrant for theft by check.
The McClendon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Shane Etemadi, 47, of Lufkin, warrant for theft of property.
The Angelina County Jail housed 191 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
