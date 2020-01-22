Numerous electric meters were pulled in Lufkin recently.
One was pulled at Auto Partners Insurance in the 800 block of South Timberland Drive and left in the grass. A second was pulled from Cash Max in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street and found in a nearby drainage creek. A third was pulled from Dive Shop in the 1500 block of South First Street.
Additionally, $150 worth of half-dollar coins was reported stolen from JRM Title Loan, at the same location as The Dive Shop.
Someone stole a Nintendo Switch from a vehicle at Great Oaks Apartments Monday. Additionally, a diaper bag and an extra key fob were stolen from another vehicle at Great Oaks Apartments.
A man in the 800 block of Miller Street stole his girlfriend’s cellphone Monday afternoon.
A man slapped his girlfriend Monday morning.
A man assaulted a woman Monday evening.
Someone stole a travel trailer in the 2100 block of South Chestnut Street.
Someone stole an Ariat vest, a miniature backpack, a wallet and AirPods from unlocked vehicles in the 300 block of River Oak Street overnight Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday.
Arrests and charges included: Hollie Mae Johnson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft; Floyd Gilmore, 55, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia; Blythe McKinney, 34, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Ellis Thomas Tatum Jr., 55, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Edward Nacho Alejos, 43, of Lufkin, warrant for theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday.
Arrests and charges included: Darren Wayne Robins, 24, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and warrants for assault/family violence, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, delivery of marijuana, bail jumping and failure to appear, traffic violations; Christopher Jeremiah Bryan, 30, of Huntington, warrants for public intoxication, possession of marijuana and no/defective stop lamps; and Michael Andrew Hughes, 23, of Waller, warrant for possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Pct. 1 Constable arrested Raymundo Espinoza, 42, of Lufkin, driving while license invalid.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Christina Anne Tillar, 40, of Huntington, warrants for traffic violations.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Bonifasio Sierra Hernandez, age unavailable, of Magnolia, possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 227 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
