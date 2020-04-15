A herd of loose horses were reported in the 800 block of Lone Star Road. Deputies made contact with the horse owner, and the horses were secured on her property behind a closed gate. The owner, Clarissa Tinea Boyd, 23, was taken into custody for a warrant for assault causing bodily injury.
A man in the 2600 block of FM 842 said a pressure washer was missing from the back of his truck and a Bible and leather tool bag with various tools was missing from his wife’s truck.
Seven chainsaws were reported stolen from Lufkin Fish & Still in the 900 block of South Medford Drive after someone broke into the building.
Three vehicles were damaged overnight at Salty’s Auto Sales in the 300 block of North Timberland Drive.
A woman in the 4200 block of state Highway 103 east reported she was scammed when she purchased crypto currency using gift cards and received a fraudulent check.
Someone in the 6700 block of U.S. Highway 59 north reported being harassed by a known person through social media and texting.
A woman in the 100 block of Shady Grove Loop reported a known person she recently broke up with stole some items from inside her residence.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Elijah M. Smith, 49, on a charge of criminal trespass; Benjamin C. Moore, 32, on a charge of shoplifting; and Michal L. Henry, 34, on a charge for assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Herbert Eugene Meeks, 47, on a charge of theft of property.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Michael Lynn Lisenby, 32, on a charge of electronic transmission of certain visual material depicting a minor and on warrants for two counts of harassment.
The Angelina County Jail housed 189 inmate at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
