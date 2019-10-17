Deputies arrested Jake Ramsey Byrum, 32, of Lufkin, Tuesday afternoon after arriving to a call of a subject with a pistol in another person’s front yard in the 6000 block of state Highway 103 east.
Deputies detained Byrum without incident and searched him, but did not find a gun. He said he had a BB gun that wasn’t loaded, which deputies found a short while later.
The homeowner said he didn’t want Byrum back on his property due to his behavior. Deputies asked Byrum to leave, but he refused. He was arrested on a criminal trespass charge.
Someone dumped puppies on Thursday in the 900 block of FM 1194 north.
A man stole from a woman in the 600 block of Finley Avenue on Monday.
A thief stole a wallet from a vehicle in the 400 block of Vine Drive on Tuesday.
A woman was skip scanning items at Walmart on Tuesday.
A man received a letter in the mail on Tuesday that he believed to be a scam.
Someone reported an aggressive dog in the 1500 block of Nash Road on Tuesday.
Someone stole a woman’s vehicle on Tuesday in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 59 north.
A deputy had an abandoned vehicle towed off McCarty Road on Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Matthew James Murray, 20, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility; Ronald Tyrone Murphy Jr., 29, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication; Kelvin O. Madison, 49, of Lufkin, warrants for accident involving damage to vehicle and possession of marijuana; Candice Jean Hudspeth, 47, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Brittany Hale, 21, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts of credit/debit card abuse; and Felicia Rena Segrest, 24, of Huntington, warrants for delivering a controlled substance/marijuana to minor and abandoning/endangering a child.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two other arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Patrick Dewayne Hunt, 33, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Lance Haywood Minneweather, 28, of Houston, warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Ronderious Narcisse Berry, 22, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Jail housed 200 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
