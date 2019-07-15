Editor’s note: This report contains graphic language.
Police are investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred over the weekend. Five vehicles were burglarized or damaged late Friday and early Saturday in the 3500 block of North John Redditt Drive, including two Dodge Chargers, a Chevrolet Tahoe, a Dodge Journey and a Ford Taurus, which had a Taurus 709 slim (gun) stolen from inside.
A Dodge Ram was burglarized at a local apartment complex in the 1800 block of North John Redditt Drive between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.
The driver’s window in a Honda Civic, valued at $500, was smashed and the glove box was left open in the 100 block of August Lane between 7 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
A Chevrolet Silverado and a Ford F-150 were burglarized in the 1800 block of East Denman Avenue between 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.
A Chevrolet Silverado was burglarized and damaged in the 2600 block of South First Street between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Two vehicles, including a Nissan Armada, were burglarized and had $900 in cash stolen from inside of them in the 1900 block of South First Street around midnight Saturday.
Someone said money was taken from a lost wallet at a store in the 1000 block of West Frank Avenue between 2 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.
A man fled the scene on foot after a causing a major vehicle accident in the 100 block of Kurth Drive Saturday.
Someone lost their wallet in Walmart Saturday.
A man was caught masturbating in a public restroom with the door open at a hotel in the 1100 block of North Timberland Drive Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Mallory Faye Williams, 36, of Diboll, public intoxication and failure to identify; Robert Dwayne Cooper, 53, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Mary Ann Blair, 28, of Lufkin, assault/family or household member with previous conviction, two warrants for assault and a warrant for no driver’s license; Hunter Jamieson Mayo, 21, of Lufkin, two warrants for no driver’s license; Phillip Michael Smith, 63, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, expired license plates, driving while license invalid, theft, failure to yield at stop intersection, no insurance, no driver’s license, and operating vehicle with wrong license plates; and Ronald Tyrone Murphy, Jr., 29, of Lufkin, five warrants for public intoxication and one for possession of a dangerous drug.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Robert Earl Morrison, 60, of Hudson, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for fraudulent use or possession of identifying info and parole violation; Manuel Hugo Aguillen, 32, of Lufkin, failure to identify; Sean Michael Halek, 32, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Isidro Flores, 23, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Jorge Juan Sanchez, 36, of Diboll, on a warrant for speeding Sunday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 221 inmates as 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
