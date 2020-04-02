A man reported a missing firearm from his vehicle in the 400 block of James King. He also said it could be misplaced somewhere around the house.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the assault of one of its correctional officers by a detainee who was being booked in on around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Animal control contacted someone on the 7600 block of state Highway 94 regarding a couple of stray dogs.
A mother and daughter were fighting about transportation in the 300 block of Popher Creek Road at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Deputies responded to a fight between a couple about the use of a vehicle on the 3200 block of Fuller Springs Drive at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday.
A woman on the 3700 block of U.S. Highway 69 south said someone she knew grabbed her cellphone and left at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies took someone to a local hospital after a family member said the patient was yelling and acting out of control around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested William Franklin Curl, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of disorderly conduct/fighting.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Raul Olivares Jr., 35, of Burke, on a charge of intentional injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
The Angelina County Jail housed 183 inmates as of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.