A man was sleeping in a mini-van on another person’s property on U.S. Highway 69 north Thursday morning. The man received a criminal trespass warning.

Someone took a purse and wallet from a vehicle in the 200 block of Ridgewood Street Thursday morning.

Someone stole a purse from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Acorn Drive overnight Thursday.

Someone said a rear license plate fell off or was stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Bourrous Drive Thursday.

A man reported fraudulent charges on his bank account Thursday.

A known person sent texts to a woman Thursday.

Deputies responded to a disturbance between a couple in the 100 block of Tidwell Road Thursday night.

The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Migel Angel Hernandez, 32, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and Ashley Diane Lee, 31, of Lufkin, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Pineda Jr., 26, of Lufkin, warrants for deadly conduct – discharge firearm, bail jumping and failure to appear.

The Angelina County Jail housed 202 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.

