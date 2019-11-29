A woman in the 5500 block of Champions Drive reported windows broken at her residence.
A complainant in the 200 block of Madison Street reported finding drugs in his yard.
Someone reported their vehicle was vandalized in the 200 block of East Lufkin Avenue.
A complainant in the 2600 block of South John Redditt Drive reported their debit card was abused.
Herchel D. Martin, 25, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive.
Someone in the 400 block of East Kerr Avenue reported ongoing harassment.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Montay Devon Forney, 21, on a warrant for driving without a license; Kiara Rogers, age unavailable, for theft and resisting arrest/search/transport; JC Evans Sandoval, 22, on warrants for no liability insurance, consumption of alcohol by minor and two counts of no driver’s license; Kenneth Edwards, age unavailable, on a warrant for sexual assault of a child; Roger Landrum, 22, driving while intoxicated; Amanda Olivia Fuller, 41, on warrants for expired registration, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Jasmine Lanelle Smith, 29, on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired driver’s license and driving while license invalid.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested made two arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Roy Smith, age unavailable, on a warrant for public intoxication; and John Aaron Hutto, 34, on warrants for two counts of assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Jail housed 190 as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.