An evicted renter stole appliances and caused between $500 and $1,500 worth of damages to the walls of a property in the 700 block of Lubbock Street between Oct. 29 and Saturday.
A male and female stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a business in the 4600 block of South Medford Drive between 3:45 and 6 p.m. Saturday.
Someone burglarized a home in the 1200 block of Tom Temple Boulevard between Thursday morning and Saturday afternoon.
Someone made a threat of assault Saturday afternoon.
Someone made unauthorized charges to a man’s bank account between 8 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Saturday and early Sunday.
Arrests and charges included: Anthony Scott Doss, 28, of Wells, public intoxication and warrants for theft and public intoxication; Marquise Jerone Lightsey, 28, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia, two warrants for driving with an invalid license, two warrants for no insurance, one warrant for failure to yield and one warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Lovie Williams III, 53, of Lufkin, public intoxication and a warrant for public intoxication; and Twonda Nicole Samuel, 33, of Lufkin, assault/family violence, three warrants for no driver’s license, one warrant for failure to drive in a single lane, one warrant for no insurance and one warrant for speeding.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made three arrests late Saturday and early Sunday.
Arrests and charges included: Felipe Rivera Jr., 24, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana; Bobby Duran Luckey, age unavailable, of Houston, warrant for illegal dumping; and Jared Earl Davis, 49, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
Another agency arrested Douglas Christian Macerino, age unavailable, of Highland Lakes, New Jersey, on Saturday for a warrant for possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Jail housed 186 inmates as 11 a.m. Sunday.
