Someone stole a wallet from a diaper bag at Cici’s Pizza on Tuesday.
Four fake $100 bills were found in a store’s bank deposit on Monday.
A man took his girlfriend’s phone from her in the 4100 block of South First Street on Tuesday.
A man assaulted his child’s mother at a gas station in the 1000 block of South Medford Drive Tuesday afternoon.
Someone used a man’s Social Security number on Tuesday.
A woman said someone slashed her tires on Tuesday.
Someone stole a revolver from an unlocked vehicle at Walmart Tuesday afternoon.
Someone stole a DVD recorder from a home in the 1600 block of Long Avenue on Tuesday.
Someone came to a family member’s home in the 400 block of Ben Walker Road and began to destroy his electronics on Tuesday.
A deputy responded to a verbal disturbance in the 1200 block of Post Oak Road on Tuesday.
Someone did doughnuts at a home in the 300 block of Ashley Lane and tore up the property on Tuesday.
Someone stole a firearm from the 1000 block of Stubblefield Drive on Tuesday.
A woman said she was assaulted Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two other arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Courtney Nicole Linton, 20, of Groveton, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and prohibited substance in a correctional facility; and Yair Corpus, 18, of Nacogdoches, possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made 11 other arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Tyrique Spencer Hartfield, 23, of Lufkin, warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity; Chrishiona Hill, 20, of Nacogdoches, warrant for evading arrest with vehicle; Jordan Waldon, 24, of San Augustine, warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief; Shane Marcus Garrett, 32, of Diboll, public intoxication; Faith Catherine Ellison, 27, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Tanner Dillion Cole Ebarb, 21, of Lufkin, warrants for aggravated assault and traffic violations; Jimmy Thomas Webb, 27, of Lufkin, driving while license invalid; Johnathan Lee Perry, 29, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for traffic violations; Eric Michael McElroy, 33, of Tyler, warrant for aggravated sexual assault; and Alexis Nicole Oluwo, 34, of Houston, warrant for possession of marijuana, bail jumping and failure to appear.
The Lufkin ISD Police Department arrested Shelby Sterling, 26, of Pollok, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and warrants for no insurance, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Christopher Andrew Tullos, 25, of Diboll, on a warrant for burglary of building.
The Angelina County Jail housed 220 inmates as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
