A man said he saw his stolen trailer for sale on social media Sunday. He located the address and drove by, where he saw his trailer. Deputies responded to the address to speak with the seller, who was out of town. The man provided proof it was his trailer and it was returned to him.
A woman reported someone she knows at her home whom she did not want there Sunday.
A man said his parents got into an argument and his father pushed his mother Sunday.
A woman said her soon-to-be ex-husband is continuously calling her at work and harassing her co-workers Sunday.
A man in the 300 block of Tillman Road said someone he knows borrowed his vehicle and had not returned it Sunday.
Someone stole a foldable trailer and a generator in the 6700 block of FM 843 Saturday.
A woman said her boyfriend broke her cellphone during an argument Saturday.
A man in the 200 block of Old Wells Highway reported items stolen from his sheds Saturday
A woman said her husband hit her in the head Saturday.
Someone cut a lock and took three white folding tables from Olds Center Cemetery Saturday.
A woman said someone she knows killed her puppy Saturday.
A man said someone was sending him threatening text messages last Friday.
A man believes someone he knows caused damage to his vehicle while it was parked at the boat ramp at Cassels-Boykin County Park last Friday.
A woman said her neighbor shot her dog last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday.
Arrests and charges included: Ricky Lynn West, age and hometown unavailable, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for a parole violation-robbery; Jamarcus O’Keefe Jordan, 29, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; and Innis Tyrone Harris, 24, of Lufkin, two counts of evading arrest, assault/family violence-impeding breath/circulation and warrants for aggravated robbery, evading arrest, theft and a parole violation.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday.
Arrests and charges included: James Terry Farmer, 58, of Etoile, warrants for burglary of a vehicle, criminal trespass, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, terroristic threat to family/household member, bail jumping and failure to appear, and traffic violations; Mary Garcia Ramirez, 41, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; and Lavinski Coleman, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 220 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
