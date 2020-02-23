An employee caught someone with a buggy full of various groceries, valued at $545, trying to leave the store without paying in a red 2016 Dodge in the 100 block of North Timberland Drive Friday.
A woman was being harassed by her ex-husband in the 800 block of South Second Street Friday.
Someone stole checks from a silver 2016 Mercedes-Benz SUV and then forged them on the victim’s account in the 200 block of Second Street Thursday.
A woman said she was assaulted by her boyfriend in the 2400 block of West Frank Avenue Friday.
A woman stole a beaded necklace, valued at $150, from a man in the 600 block of Willow Bend Drive Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Jose A. Alonso, 28, of San Augustine and Juan A. Martinez, 26, of Nacogdoches, on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying weapons including a .380 caliber Sig Sauer pistol, .380 caliber Sig Sauer auto magazines, .380 caliber bullets, a Sig Sauer gun case and a 9mm Glock 19 handgun.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight other arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Elizabeth Marie Ashlock, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for family violence; Melvin Foster Sawyer Jr., 45, of Lufkin, warrants for speeding, no driver’s license and public intoxication; Horace Earvin Moore, 57, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal trespass; Stewart Bernard Willis, 32, of Lufkin, warrants for burglary of a habitation, assault/family injury, no insurance, expired license plates and no driver’s license; Matthew John King, 32, of Lufkin, warrant for parole violation/tamper or fabricate physical evidence with the intent to impair; Jeremiah Jolly, 20, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Jonius Thomas Pike, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and Gabino Marquez Jr., 18, of Lufkin, assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Andrew Michael Johnson, 22, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, warrants for speeding, issuance of a bad check, criminal trespass and criminal nonsupport; Jeremy Dade Johnson, 42, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Belisha Renee Turner, 58, of Waxahachie, warrant for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger; Roberto Garcia Jr., 23, of Lufkin, warrant for DWI; Ira Andrew Cartwright, 48, of Lufkin, sexual assault and assault/family violence by impeding breathing; Cyrus Bass III, 37, of Lufkin, warrants for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Christopher Eric Dwire, 40, of Lufkin, warrant for abandoning and endangering a child/criminal negligence.
The Hudson Police Department made two arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Ty Robert Glover, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for speeding, credit or debit card abuse and theft; and Israel Ortega Garcia, 34, of Lufkin, no driver’s license.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Charles Eddie Evans Jr., 27, of Huntington, on charges of no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, no vehicle registration, no seat belt and warrants for no driver’s license, no insurance, no turn signal and violating a promise to appear on Friday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Marcus Andrew Garza, 23, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana; and Erick Lee Vincent, 29, of Huntington, DWI.
The Angelina County Jail housed 245 inmates as 7:35 p.m. Saturday.
