The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
———
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Shiren Khaled, no age available, of Lufkin, theft of property between $100 and $750; Melissa Dawn Mangum, 40, of Apple Springs, parole violation out of Austin for manufacture/delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance; Raymond Deon Brown, 39, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for bond surrender for possession of between one and four grams of a Schedule I controlled substance, assault/family violence and possession of drug paraphernalia; Enrique Henry Fernandez, 51, of Lufkin, obstruction or retaliation, assault of a peace officer and attempting to take a weapon from an officer; Carlos Fernandez, 21, of Lufkin, assault of a peace officer; and Lawanda Clark, 51, of Lufkin, theft of property less than $1,500 with two or more previous convictions.
———
The Diboll Police Department arrested Richard Barrios Guerra, 39, of Hudson, on Saturday on a charge of assault against an elderly/disabled individual.
———
The Precinct 1 Constable arrested Robert Adrain Harper, 46, of Channelview, on Saturday on a charge of driving with an invalid license with previous conviction or suspension.
———
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Candice Jean Hudspeth, 48, of Lufkin, criminal trespass (Class B misdemeanor or higher); Jasmine Lanelle Smith, 29, of Pollok, warrants for criminal trespass (Class B misdemeanor or higher), no insurance, expired driver’s license, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and public intoxication; and Ronald Erving Ping, 17, of Lufkin, warrant out of San Augustine County for harboring a runaway child.
———
The Angelina Jail housed 196 inmates as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.