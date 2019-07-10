Someone struck a light pole in the 100 block of North Raguet Street with a stolen U-Haul Monday night and fled the scene. Officers later recovered the stolen vehicle.
Someone passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a business in the 500 block of South Chestnut Street Monday.
A home health nurse said a patient pushed her Monday.
A man said a member of his family used his identifying information during a law enforcement contact and it prevented him from getting a job.
Someone stole a trailer from a business in the 1800 block of North Timberland Drive Monday.
A man in the 300 block of Floyd Drive said his neighbor let her dogs out and one bit him on the leg Monday.
A woman said a known person keeps sending her threatening text messages.
A man in the 600 block of Fair Oaks Circle said a known person was walking on his property Monday.
A woman said her daughter’s dog had been missing and that someone called to tell her it was safe and that he or she plans on keeping it Monday.
A woman in the 900 block of Jackson Road said someone damaged her vehicle Monday.
A woman reported her brother missing Monday.
Someone stole two bikes and mail from a home in the 200 block of Kimbrough Monday.
A man said someone made fraudulent withdrawals on his debit card Monday.
A man said he was sweeping his parking lot when a woman got into her vehicle and backed up until she struck his vehicle.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Christopher Lee Isaac, 41, of Lufkin, public intoxication and a warrant for public intoxication; DeQuincy Tramaine Williams, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for unsafe lane change; Dixie May Francis, 25, of Huntington, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Jose Francisco Farfan, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations; and Norma Gonzales, 28, of Lufkin, assault by contact/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Robin Tyeese Hill, 33, of Huntington, warrants for forgery of financial instrument and traffic violations; Adam Brent Wallace, 41, of Lufkin, warrant for sex offender’s duty to register; Caleb McRae Womack, 18, of Huntington, warrants for assault, theft and no driver’s license; James Derek Ryan, 39, of Pollok, warrant for displaying fictitious license plate; and Suzanne Elizabeth Gaskey, 49, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
The United States Marshals arrested Robert Eric Wallace, 39, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts of sexual assault of a child and three counts of prohibited sexual conduct.
The Angelina County Jail housed 209 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
