A burglar rummaged through unlocked vehicles at 702 Tom Temple Drive around 3:30 a.m. Friday and stole a backpack, $40 cash, a gold chain and a touchscreen Kenwood stereo, according to a post on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page.
Anyone who can identify the burglar, a black male dressed in a red T-shirt over a white long-sleeve shirt, is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
A video of the incident is available on the Facebook post.
———
The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
———
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Marsheala Williams, 17, hometown not available, assault/family violence causing bodily injury; Overlin Hernandez, 37, hometown not available, Class C assault; and Ruben Black, 43, hometown not available, failure to identify/giving false/fictitious information.
———
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Autumn Thompson, 22, hometown not available, motion to adjudicate guilt for evading arrest with a vehicle; Travis Mettlen, 36, hometown not available, interfering with child custody; and Paul Washington, 52, hometown not available, bond surrender for possession of a controlled substance.
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 188 inmates as of 7 p.m. Saturday.
