A dog bit a woman as she was delivering food to a home in the 100 block of FM 1194 Thursday night.

Someone caused severe damage to a vehicle in the 700 block of FM 2801 overnight Thursday.

Someone stole a vehicle from Neal Road on Thursday.

An acquaintance stole a woman’s dog from the 500 block of Neal Road on Thursday.

Someone broke a window at the rear of a home in the 300 block of Lofton Road on Thursday.

A dog keeps coming onto a man’s property and has damaged one of his vehicles in the 3300 block of Tom Holland Road.

Someone stole packages and a filing cabinet in the 8600 block of FM 326 on Thursday.

The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Teresa Lynn Jones, age unavailable, of Lufkin, no insurance and warrants for traffic violations; Shawnta Bernice Bey, 36, of Lufkin, theft; Stevinski Antwonne Ford, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Jasmyn Maree Hanhart, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance; Whitney Lynn Edwards, 26, of Lufkin, warrant for no driver’s license; Jorge Junior Lopez, 36, of Laredo, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Quivary Sivad Hill, 29, of Lufkin, failure to identify and warrants for failure to identify and traffic violations; Derrick Dewalt, 35, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Patrick Lerma, 36, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made 11 arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Jose Elvis Maldonado, 33, of Lufkin, warrant for traffic violations; Marcus Rendall Brown, 39, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Michael Warren Hill, 50, of Diboll, traffic violations and a warrant for public intoxication; Regina Belle Shelden, age unavailable, of Livingston, possession of a controlled substance; Teresa White Hill, 50, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while license invalid; Jeremy Anthony Jordan, 48, of Zavalla, warrant for a parole violation; Brian Steven Flurry, 40, of Lufkin, warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity, theft and four counts of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information; Demetrius Wayne Polk, 52, of Lufkin, warrant for a parole violation; McClendon Harrison, 31, of Lufkin, warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; Victor Isiah Price Sr., 28, of Lufkin, warrants for failure to appear and possession of marijuana; and Adolph Reggie, 43, of Lufkin, failure to identify.

The Hudson Police Department made three arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Marco Castillano, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Jose Oliverous Sanchez IV, 23, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Tammy Lynette Johnson, 47, of Hudson, warrants for assault of a public servant, assault/family violence and escape while arrested.

Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Istabeun Walking Diamond Blackshire, 22, of Wells, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.

The Angelina County Jail housed 198 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

