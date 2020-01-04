A dog bit a woman as she was delivering food to a home in the 100 block of FM 1194 Thursday night.
Someone caused severe damage to a vehicle in the 700 block of FM 2801 overnight Thursday.
Someone stole a vehicle from Neal Road on Thursday.
An acquaintance stole a woman’s dog from the 500 block of Neal Road on Thursday.
Someone broke a window at the rear of a home in the 300 block of Lofton Road on Thursday.
A dog keeps coming onto a man’s property and has damaged one of his vehicles in the 3300 block of Tom Holland Road.
Someone stole packages and a filing cabinet in the 8600 block of FM 326 on Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Teresa Lynn Jones, age unavailable, of Lufkin, no insurance and warrants for traffic violations; Shawnta Bernice Bey, 36, of Lufkin, theft; Stevinski Antwonne Ford, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Jasmyn Maree Hanhart, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance; Whitney Lynn Edwards, 26, of Lufkin, warrant for no driver’s license; Jorge Junior Lopez, 36, of Laredo, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Quivary Sivad Hill, 29, of Lufkin, failure to identify and warrants for failure to identify and traffic violations; Derrick Dewalt, 35, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Patrick Lerma, 36, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made 11 arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Jose Elvis Maldonado, 33, of Lufkin, warrant for traffic violations; Marcus Rendall Brown, 39, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Michael Warren Hill, 50, of Diboll, traffic violations and a warrant for public intoxication; Regina Belle Shelden, age unavailable, of Livingston, possession of a controlled substance; Teresa White Hill, 50, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while license invalid; Jeremy Anthony Jordan, 48, of Zavalla, warrant for a parole violation; Brian Steven Flurry, 40, of Lufkin, warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity, theft and four counts of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information; Demetrius Wayne Polk, 52, of Lufkin, warrant for a parole violation; McClendon Harrison, 31, of Lufkin, warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; Victor Isiah Price Sr., 28, of Lufkin, warrants for failure to appear and possession of marijuana; and Adolph Reggie, 43, of Lufkin, failure to identify.
The Hudson Police Department made three arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Marco Castillano, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Jose Oliverous Sanchez IV, 23, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Tammy Lynette Johnson, 47, of Hudson, warrants for assault of a public servant, assault/family violence and escape while arrested.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Istabeun Walking Diamond Blackshire, 22, of Wells, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Jail housed 198 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
