Lufkin police arrested two men on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle Monday evening.
Lufkin officers responded to Trailwood Circle on a report of two men checking vehicle door handles around 11:15 p.m. Monday, according to a Lufkin Police Department report. The officers found three men, including Alexander Brown, 18, and Jerian Cooper, 17, and asked them what they were doing.
When the men’s story didn’t make sense, the officers asked Cooper for permission to search his backpack. The officer found a clutch purse that had cash and a woman’s ID and credit card, the report stated. Cooper was taken into custody and Brown admitted they had been “car hopping.”
Brown said the third person had nothing to do with the thefts, but that person told the officer where the wallet was taken from and the officer returned it to its owner.
Lufkin police arrested Jose Benavides, 27, on a charge of stalking his child’s mother around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Gobblers Knob Road.
While Lufkin police arrested Juana Muniz, 29, of Hudson, on a warrant for the manual delivery of a controlled substance, they allegedly found her to be on possession of a green glass smoking pipe and a crystal substance in a brown paper towel, according to a police report.
Police arrested James Gleen Ellingburg, 30, after someone in the 4900 block of state Highway 103 east said someone was trespassing and had kicked down the door of a camper. Ellingburg was charged with parole violation and public intoxication.
A woman told Lufkin police that she was assaulted at 9:54 a.m. Monday.
Another woman told Lufkin police she was assaulted at 5:04 p.m. Monday.
A man said his black 2005 Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck was stolen by someone he knows in the 300 block of John Redditt Drive.
A man in the 100 block of Oliver Road said someone got into his unlocked vehicle and stole several items, including a .22 pistol.
Animal control spoke to a woman in the 200 block of Lakeview about 12 stray cats she was feeding.
Someone in the 800 block of Tom Holland Road told the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office that someone broke into their home and stole multiple items and a car that was parked in the yard.
A man in the 100 block of Larkspur Circle told a deputy that someone he knew began yelling at him from across the street about money around 3:45 p.m. Monday. He said the subject then began chasing him and wanting to fight. The deputy issued a criminal trespass warning to the subject.
A deputy was sent to FM 1475 where there were loose livestock in the road at 9:50 p.m. Monday. The livestock ran into a wooded area off the road.
The Lufkin Police Department made four other arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Armando Arrelano, 21, of Lufkin, unlawful carrying of a weapon, alcohol on a premises and deadly conduct; Larry Skillern, 38, of Lufkin, warrants for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired license plates, two counts of the no insurance, three counts of driving with an invalid license and two counts of speeding; and Jasmine Angelique Edwards, 23, of Lufkin, possession of between one and four grams of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Earl Williams Jr, 33, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication and on warrants for two counts of no driver’s license, no liability insurance, not being secured by a seatbelt, speeding and no insurance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 190 inmates as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
