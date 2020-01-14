LDN Police Reports

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office got numerous calls Saturday night about a loud explosion on Caver Road around 10 p.m. Someone appeared to have detonated Tannerite in the roadway, which left the road damaged with a hole and debris, according to Sheriff Greg Sanches. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

A man punched another man in the face Sunday morning.

Someone stole $4,500 worth of perfume from Ulta Sunday afternoon.

A man harassed his ex-wife Sunday.

A man evaded arrest on his bicycle following a shoplifting call at HEB.

Someone stole a vehicle starter in the 2900 block of South John Redditt Drive Sunday.

Someone stole a man’s debit card, identifying information and prescription medicine Sunday night.

A woman took $100 from a home in the 100 block of Lewis Road.

Someone in the 200 block of Gilbert Road found a bullet hole in their front living room window and the bullet on the floor Saturday.

A woman in the 6000 block of state Highway 103 east said someone shot into her living room and shattered a window Saturday morning. The bullet was found and placed into evidence.

Someone stole copper wire and duffle bags containing tools on state Highway 103 east Saturday.

A cat bit a woman in the 100 block of Reed Road last Friday.

The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Kevin Trimone Hayter, 41, of Lufkin, theft; Tevin Hy’keem Adams, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence, and warrants for failure to appear and traffic violations; Taylor Rena Barlow, 25, of San Augustine, warrants for traffic violations; and Michael Lynn Bobo, 51, assault/family violence.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Tamberly Renee Winters, 42, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and open container–passenger; Jerrcorri Jomon Henry, 38, of Garland, warrant for evading arrest with vehicle; and Ricky Lee Schakosky, 33, hometown unavailable, warrant for theft.

The Huntington Police Department arrested Annie Mobley, 37, of Lufkin, public intoxication.

The Angelina County Constable Pct. 1 arrested Tiffany Gail Thomas, 32, of Lufkin, warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

The Angelina County Jail housed 217 inmates as of 5 p.m. Monday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

