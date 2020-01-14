The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office got numerous calls Saturday night about a loud explosion on Caver Road around 10 p.m. Someone appeared to have detonated Tannerite in the roadway, which left the road damaged with a hole and debris, according to Sheriff Greg Sanches. The incident remains under investigation at this time.
A man punched another man in the face Sunday morning.
Someone stole $4,500 worth of perfume from Ulta Sunday afternoon.
A man harassed his ex-wife Sunday.
A man evaded arrest on his bicycle following a shoplifting call at HEB.
Someone stole a vehicle starter in the 2900 block of South John Redditt Drive Sunday.
Someone stole a man’s debit card, identifying information and prescription medicine Sunday night.
A woman took $100 from a home in the 100 block of Lewis Road.
Someone in the 200 block of Gilbert Road found a bullet hole in their front living room window and the bullet on the floor Saturday.
A woman in the 6000 block of state Highway 103 east said someone shot into her living room and shattered a window Saturday morning. The bullet was found and placed into evidence.
Someone stole copper wire and duffle bags containing tools on state Highway 103 east Saturday.
A cat bit a woman in the 100 block of Reed Road last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Kevin Trimone Hayter, 41, of Lufkin, theft; Tevin Hy’keem Adams, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence, and warrants for failure to appear and traffic violations; Taylor Rena Barlow, 25, of San Augustine, warrants for traffic violations; and Michael Lynn Bobo, 51, assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Tamberly Renee Winters, 42, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and open container–passenger; Jerrcorri Jomon Henry, 38, of Garland, warrant for evading arrest with vehicle; and Ricky Lee Schakosky, 33, hometown unavailable, warrant for theft.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Annie Mobley, 37, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Constable Pct. 1 arrested Tiffany Gail Thomas, 32, of Lufkin, warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
The Angelina County Jail housed 217 inmates as of 5 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.