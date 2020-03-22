LDN Police Reports

The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.

The Lufkin Police Department arrested Jesus Razo, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of an incident involving vehicle damage greater than or equal to $200.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Jeremy Dade Johnson, 42, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Justin Dean Ray, 35, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of driving with an invalid license and two counts of criminal nonsupport; Heidi Olivarez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated (second) and a warrant for expired driver’s license; and Brittany Renee Hightower, 23, of Lufkin, public intoxication.

The Angelina County Jail housed 200 inmates as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

