The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Jesus Razo, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of an incident involving vehicle damage greater than or equal to $200.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Jeremy Dade Johnson, 42, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Justin Dean Ray, 35, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of driving with an invalid license and two counts of criminal nonsupport; Heidi Olivarez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated (second) and a warrant for expired driver’s license; and Brittany Renee Hightower, 23, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Jail housed 200 inmates as of 3 p.m. Saturday.
