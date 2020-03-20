LDN Police Reports

Someone entered an unlocked home in the 1000 block of Skipper Road and stole a television and a bottle of cologne and left the home in disarray Wednesday evening.

A woman stole multiple frozen food items and laundry pods from a business in the 4100 block of state Highway 103 east Wednesday afternoon.

A man kicked his girlfriend out after an argument and would not let her return Wednesday.

Someone stole an ATV on Ranch Inc. Road.

Three dogs on O’Quinn Road ran after a man and one bit him Wednesday afternoon.

Someone stole welding materials from a building in the 300 block of Leisure Lane Wednesday.

The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Otis Ray Daniels Jr., 28, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; and Robert Dwayne Cooper, 54, of Lufkin, public intoxication.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Ruben Luna Rodriguez, 30, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Julie Ann Farrell, 42, of Huntington, driving while intoxicated; Mark Daniel Holland, 54, of Beaumont, warrants for DWI and driving while license invalid; and Joshua Reid McGaughey, 24, of Hemphill, warrant for criminal mischief.

The Angelina County Jail housed 204 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

