LDN Police Reports

Someone dumped a child’s pool containing hog carcasses on FM 841 early Saturday morning.

Someone assaulted a woman as she attempted to move out in the 100 block of Willow Lane Monday.

Someone stole an ATV from the 8600 block of FM 2021 Monday.

A woman reported her daughter had run away Monday afternoon.

A woman reported possible fraudulent activity on her credit card Monday.

A couple of dogs barked and ran toward a man on his bicycle and his grandchildren in the 1800 block of Nash Road Sunday.

A woman said she found inappropriate photos on her grandchild’s tablet and believes her grandchild is being solicited Sunday.

Someone stole a vehicle from the 500 block of Keathley Road Sunday.

A cat bit and scratched a woman in the 600 block of Glenn Saturday.

A man struck a woman with his vehicle in the 500 block of Doyle Edwards Road Saturday.

A known person assaulted a woman Saturday.

A family member took a man’s firearm in the 1400 block of Wheeler Drive last Friday.

The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Ray Micheal Flores, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for assault (strangulation); Tiffany Hall Lauderdale, 37, of Lufkin, warrant for a parole violation; Zaffrey Dwayne Moore, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Jennifer Inez Kelley, 56, of Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for public intoxication.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chase Andrew Oliver, 28, driving while license invalid and a warrant for driving while license invalid.

The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: James Aaron Landers, 35, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; and Pamela Sue Rhodes, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft by check and a warrant for theft by check.

The Angelina County Jail housed 227 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

