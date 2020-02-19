Someone dumped a child’s pool containing hog carcasses on FM 841 early Saturday morning.
Someone assaulted a woman as she attempted to move out in the 100 block of Willow Lane Monday.
Someone stole an ATV from the 8600 block of FM 2021 Monday.
A woman reported her daughter had run away Monday afternoon.
A woman reported possible fraudulent activity on her credit card Monday.
A couple of dogs barked and ran toward a man on his bicycle and his grandchildren in the 1800 block of Nash Road Sunday.
A woman said she found inappropriate photos on her grandchild’s tablet and believes her grandchild is being solicited Sunday.
Someone stole a vehicle from the 500 block of Keathley Road Sunday.
A cat bit and scratched a woman in the 600 block of Glenn Saturday.
A man struck a woman with his vehicle in the 500 block of Doyle Edwards Road Saturday.
A known person assaulted a woman Saturday.
A family member took a man’s firearm in the 1400 block of Wheeler Drive last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Ray Micheal Flores, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for assault (strangulation); Tiffany Hall Lauderdale, 37, of Lufkin, warrant for a parole violation; Zaffrey Dwayne Moore, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Jennifer Inez Kelley, 56, of Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chase Andrew Oliver, 28, driving while license invalid and a warrant for driving while license invalid.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: James Aaron Landers, 35, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; and Pamela Sue Rhodes, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft by check and a warrant for theft by check.
The Angelina County Jail housed 227 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
