Someone stole a window unit from a home in the 500 block of Lining Street Wednesday.
A man assaulted a woman Monday.
Someone made fraudulent charges on a credit card Wednesday.
A woman said her daughter’s boyfriend assaulted her Wednesday.
A man said a member of his family used his information to evade law enforcement Wednesday.
Someone broke into a vehicle in the 200 block of Paul Townsend Road and stole a wallet and bank bag.
Someone rummaged through three vehicles in the 100 block of Kirtley Road Wednesday.
Someone found a suitcase containing a family member’s identifying information outside.
A man said someone stole his dog’s collar in the 500 block of Thigpen Road Wednesday.
Someone entered an unlocked vehicle in the 1000 block of state Highway 7 and took cash Wednesday. Someone also entered another unlocked vehicle in the same area, but nothing was taken. A firearm was taken from a third unlocked vehicle in the area.
Someone stole a firearm and boots from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Sand Flat Road Wednesday.
Someone stole a wallet, backpack and college books from two vehicles in the 100 block of John Modisette Road Wednesday.
Someone entered an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Edwards Loop but didn’t take anything Wednesday.
Someone broke into a vehicle in the 12000 block of FM 2021 Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Tanya Renee Pate, 40, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal trespass; Robert Dwayne Cooper, 53, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and failure to identify; Alejandro Barcenas, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication and a warrant for public intoxication; Christopher Lynn Barker, 31, of Diboll, warrants for traffic violations; Mark Quincy Moore, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, warrant for unlawful restraint; Lola Freida Pinner, 52, of Huntington, theft and a warrant for theft; and Diana Rumsey, 26, of Lufkin, prostitution.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Crystal Leigh Johnson, 42, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations; Jarrod Dion Myers, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for driving while intoxicated; Brandon Morgan, 31, of Lufkin, warrants for failure to appear and driving while license invalid; Michael Shane Sides, 46, of Etoile, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and theft; James Micah Malone, 19, of Huntington, warrants for possession of marijuana; and James Malone, 62, of Huntington, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and warrants for four counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Constable Pct. 1 arrested Jeremy Duncan, age unavailable, of Channel Spring, driving while license suspended.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Christopher Flores, 22, of Diboll, possession of a controlled substance.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Nicholas Clarence White, 28, of Lufkin, warrant for duty on striking highway fixture/landscape.
The Angelina County Jail housed 203 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
