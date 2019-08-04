Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Angelina County game wardens were on patrol for water safety violations at Sam Rayburn Reservoir when they received a call from a concerned fisherman about a large center console boat occupied by several intoxicated people singing at the top of their lungs and a child not wearing a life jacket, according to a report from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
The wardens made the long run up the lake, found the boat underway and made contact with the boat’s operator, the report states. After failing field sobriety tests, the operator was arrested for boating while intoxicated, the child was placed in a life jacket, “and the merry occupants were escorted ashore,” according to the report. The case is pending.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Shelbie Elizabeth Wicker, age unavailable, of Lufkin, no driver’s license and failure to yield when turning on a red signal; Christopher Huitt, 36, of Lufkin, theft, evading arrest and robbery causing bodily injury; Elijah Jaquez Jones, 23, of Lufkin, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of marijuana and two charges for possession of a controlled substance; Darren Wayne Robins, 23, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and driving with an invalid license; and Annabel Truillo, age unavailable, of Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Dante Esequiel Guerrero, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for stalking, speeding and public intoxication; Robert Brumble, 58, of Huntington, warrant for boating while intoxicated; Tyler Wayne Ward, 20, of Lufkin, warrants for credit card or debit card abuse, burglary of a building, theft, speeding and no insurance; George Overton, 68, of Lufkin, family violence/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault/family violence (strangulation); Joseph Aaron Renfro, 20, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Jeremy D. Johnson, 26, of Lufkin, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, a warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle and two warrants for no driver’s license; and David Allen Sanders, 50, of Dallas, five warrants for driving while intoxicated and one warrant for public intoxication.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Jace Havard Wars, 27, of Lufkin, on a warrant for speeding Friday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 233 inmates as 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.