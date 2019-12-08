A dog scratched a man in the 300 block of Lazy Oaks Street Friday evening.
Someone found drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Champions Drive on Friday morning.
Someone stole merchandise from a motel in the 1100 block of North Timberland Drive Friday afternoon.
Someone reported terroristic threat in the 400 block of Bending Oak Street Friday night.
A woman lost her wallet Friday night in the 400 block of North Timberland Drive.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Tony Ben Eddis Hickman, 38, of Huntington, warrant for theft; Christopher Nathan Howell, 27, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, illegal dumping and possession of drug paraphernalia; Michael Segura, 26, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana; Earl Calvin Russaw Jr., 41, of Diboll, warrants for traffic violations; Amos Lewis Kiel Jr., 33, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; and Lawrence Young, 37, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication, parent contributing to nonattendance, failure to appear and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made nine arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Guadalupe Torres Jr., 35, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for open container — driver, possession of alcoholic beverage and traffic violations; Michael Jean Allen, 22, of Diboll, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Robert Brumble, 59, of Huntington, warrant for boating while intoxicated; Jeremy Dade Johnson, 41, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Logan James Anders, 29, of Lufkin, evading arrest with vehicle, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest and a warrant for a parole violation; Ranferi Hernandez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, disorderly conduct; Jose Filigonio Garcia, age unavailable, of Lufkin, disorderly conduct; Noah Cryan, 37, of Huntington, warrant for criminal trespass; and Dillon Alexander Glaze, 31, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant for improper driver’s license.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested John R. Ragland, 61, of Lufkin, on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of dangerous drug,
The Diboll Police Department made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Curtis Harris, 26, of Indianapolis, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, tampering evidence and assault/family violence; Imon Robinson, 25, of Indianapolis, possession of a controlled substance, tampering evidence and assault/family violence; and Romelle Howard Person-Williams, age unavailable, of Richmond, Missouri, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Jail housed 202 inmates as of 4 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.