Dogs returned to a man’s pasture on Ray Fisher Road to chase his cattle again. An Angelina County Sheriff's deputy issued a citation to the dogs’ owner.
Deputies assisted an outside law enforcement agency with a pursuit from their city shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday. After deputies joined the pursuit on South First Street, it lasted 23 miles throughout Lufkin until officers lost sight of the vehicle.
A man called the sheriff’s office Tuesday morning to say his granddaughter might have ran away from home again.
Someone stole a Caterpillar skid loader, a dual-axle utility trailer and a barbecue pit from a work site in the 1200 block of Troy Johnson Road.
Deputies responded to a disturbance between a couple that turned physical. Both parties separated for the day.
Someone attempted to apply for a credit card using the identity of a man who lives in the 100 block of Lowery Sawmill Road.
Someone stole a large number of items from a man’s backyard and locked storage trailer in the 5100 block of U.S. Highway 59 north.
A woman was assaulted in her vehicle by someone she knows while her children were in the back seat in the 2300 block of Morris Road Tuesday afternoon.
A woman said her grandson left her home on Scotty Beard Road without her permission Tuesday afternoon. He returned a few hours later.
Deputies issued a criminal trespass warning to a man who was at the home of someone he knows in the 3600 block of Benton Drive although he was not supposed to be there Tuesday afternoon.
Neighbors assaulted each other after an argument Tuesday night.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: Emmitt Ted Burney, 51, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and warrants for five counts of public intoxication; Makio Fika Henderson, 44, of Lufkin, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for failure to yield, no insurance and expired license plates; and Ubaldo Espinosa, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault causing bodily injury.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: Joseph Cameron Dixon, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for assault causing bodily injury and assault/family violence causing bodily injury; and Richard Sean Tarver, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for assault causing bodily injury to a date, family member or household member.
The Angelina County Jail housed 186 inmates as of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
