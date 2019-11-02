Someone assaulted a female relative because she refused to give them money on Thursday.
Someone made fraudulent purchases on a woman’s bank account Thursday.
A dog attacked another dog in the 100 block of Bayou Village Road.
Someone reported identity theft Thursday.
Someone stole money in the 2400 block of East Denman Avenue Thursday.
Someone stole lawn equipment in the 400 block of Church Street Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Jericoh Rico Canales, age unavailable, of Oklahoma City, warrants for traffic violations; Joshua Darrell Ogden, 37, of Lufkin, warrant for evading arrest; Derald Dewayne Mill, 42, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Richard Kinnie Poston, 52, of Zavalla, warrants for traffic violations; Jerry Dewayne Brown, 47, of Huntington, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and expired driver’s license; Raymond Deon Brown, 39, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon; and Ronald Tyrone Murphy Jr., 29, of Lufkin, public intoxication and warrants for four counts of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Richard Ray Robledo, 46, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Onofre Leonardo Renteria, 38, of Lufkin, criminal nonsupport and driving while license invalid; and Samuel Roman Escanuela, 40, of Palestine, resisting arrest and evading arrest.
The Texas Attorney General’s Office arrested Richard Grant Hightower, 35, of Lufkin, on warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Angelina County Jail housed 183 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
