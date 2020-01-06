Someone burglarized a Dodge Avenger, stealing a pink iPhone charger, in the 900 block of Camp Street between midnight Dec. 26 and 11 a.m. Jan. 4.
Tenants moved out of a man’s rent house and left it damaged in the 3100 block of Nerren Avenue on Saturday.
Someone shoplifted items from the Family Dollar in the 400 block of North Timberland Drive on Saturday.
Someone busted out the back windshield of a Lincoln in the 4600 block of South Medford Drive between 1:30 p.m. Thursday and 3:30 a.m. Friday.
A woman was ticketed for shoplifting makeup from Walmart on Saturday.
A woman was cited for stealing meat valued at $76 from Walmart on Saturday.
Lufkin police arrested Patrick Darnell Green, 31, of Lufkin for traffic warrants and contraband found in his Ford Focus in the 800 block of Keltys Street on Sunday.
Lufkin police arrested Jakeia Willis, 26, of Lufkin on a charge of public intoxcation at the Big Body Ryders 19th annual Trail Ride and Zydeco at VFW Post 1836 on Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five other arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Tracey Lee Colquitt, 44, of Lufkin, failure to identify/provided false information; Christopher Lee Isaac, 41, of Lufkin, two warrants for public intoxication; Benigno Garcia Valencia, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Edward Earl Daniels, 47, of Diboll, DWI and possession of marijuana; and Rhonda Jolene Holland, 49, of Hamlin, criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Juan Pablo Flores, 30, of Lufkin, theft of a firearm, warrant for assault/family violence and an ICE hold; Amos Lewis Kiel Jr., 33, of Lufkin, warrants for expired license plates and no driver’s license; Latonya Wynenne Finley, 41, of Diboll, warrants for theft and speeding; Brandon Scott Bonner, 35, of Lufkin, driving while license invalid; and Victor Orlando Redmon Jr., 29, of Hudson, assault.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Juan Jose Villanueva, 67, of Lufkin on a charge of public intoxication on Saturday.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Savannah Misty-Dawn Wade, 37, of Huntington, criminal trespass; and Cody Rafael Gonzalez, 34, of Diboll, criminal trespass, theft and a warrant for driving with an invalid license.
The Huntington Police Department arrested James Michael Noey, age unavailable, of Buffalo, on charges of public intoxication and an open container on Sunday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made three arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Lukas Mark Lisenby, age unavailable, of Marquez, DWI; Jonnie B. Clowers, 38, of Groveton, no driver’s license and a warrant for having a child age 5-16 not secured by a seatbelt; and Nathan Odell Mumphrey, 41, of Lufkin, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Jail housed 206 inmates as 5 p.m. Sunday.
