A citizen told an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy he saw a firearm in the middle of the intersection of Atkinson Drive and Loop 287. The deputy located a firearm inside a holster there.
A deputy reunited a dog with its owner after they found the dog running after vehicles on U.S. Highway 69 north around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Loose goats were reported in the 300 block of John Kolb Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The deputy forwarded the information to animal control.
A woman in the 100 block of Lindsey Trail noticed her vehicle had the wrong license plates and thinks she knows who switched them.
Deputies responded to an assault between family members at 10:45 on Thursday. One of the parties left and was later found at a local emergency room.
Deputies arrested Jeffrey Wayne Kellum, 53, of Huntington, after they responded to a verbal disturbance between a property owner and tenants in the 500 block of Eugene Walker Road around 11 a.m. Thursday. A computer check showed the deputy that Kellum had active warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, displaying a fictitious plate and credit/debit card abuse.
The criminal investigations division of the sheriff’s office is investigating a report of sexual assault of a child.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Thursday or early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Robert Earl Bratchett, 52, of San Augustine, possession of a between one and four grams of a controlled substance, resisting search, arrest or transport, evading arrest/detention and warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, eight counts of no drivers license, three possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying expired license plates and running a stop sign; Zalaya Renee Thomas, age unavailable, of Corrigan, warrant for bond surrender on a charge of possession of marijuana; Logan Morrill, 28, of Diboll, resisting arrest, search or transport and failure to identify/giving false or fictitious information; and Richard John Szako, 52, of Lufkin, unauthorized use of a vehicle and warrants for unauthorized use of a vehicle and parole violation.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two other arrests late Thursday or early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Justin Lee Hayes, 28, of Huntington, warrant for the burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony; and Joseph Shannon McGuire, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of between one and four grams of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 192 inmates as of 4:40 p.m. Friday.
