Someone broke into multiple vehicles in the 4000 block of FM 2251 Tuesday and took cash and a wallet from one of the vehicles.
A woman said her son went to her home without permission Tuesday.
A man said he never received a package that was listed as received online.
A woman said she received an email that she thought was from her boss that scammed her into purchasing gift cards and relaying the information Tuesday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a sexual assault of a child.
A man in the 600 block of August Lane said someone stole a Yeti cooler from the back of his truck Tuesday.
Someone used another person’s Social Security number to gain employment Tuesday.
A man said he lost $250.62 in a Publisher’s Clearing House scam Tuesday.
A man attempted to steal a pump out of the back of a work truck in the 100 block of West Howe Avenue Tuesday.
A woman in the 400 block of Vine Drive said someone stole her son’s bicycle on Tuesday.
A woman in the 1400 block of Kurth Drive said someone stole a brush and a comb from the store Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made 11 arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Lawrence Young, 36, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication, violating promise to appear and traffic violations; Marcus Servin, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and a parole violation; Christopher Shaun Knight, 36, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and traffic violations; Kimberly Lang Harris, 40, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Jerrald Eugene Moreland, 34, of Lufkin, warrant for parked facing traffic; Kenneth Daniel Smith, 49, of Conroe, theft; Tammy Michelle Perkins, 37, of Pollok, warrants for accident involving damage to vehicle and traffic violations; Sherry Louise Goolsby, 51, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Larry Bernon Carswell, 52, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Delanious Jacopanix Sessions, 28, of Lufkin, warrant for no seatbelt; and Tyler Lee Robert, 28, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made eight arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Taylor Suddeth, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Jose Luis Jimenez, 44, of Lufkin, warrant for failure to comply with court order for child support; Ervin Joe Peden Jr., 37, of Dayton, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Jenny Lee Myers, 37, of Lufkin, warrant for bail jumping and failure to appear; Andrew Dell Way, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for assault and traffic violations; Shawnda Lashay Stephens, 30, of Andrews, warrant for assault; Monica Kay Bush, 42, of Hudson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and Leonard Jones Jr., 30, of Chevyville, warrants for two counts of theft, unlawful restraint.
The Hudson Police Department made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Amber Cherie Whitworth, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for assault and traffic violations; and Randall Keith Graham, age unavailable, of Hudson, warrant for public intoxication.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Floyd Marcelius Barnes, 41, of Lufkin, on warrants for two counts of public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
The Pct. 3 Angelina County Constable arrested Charlotte Anne Sellers, 46, of Huntington, on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Kayla Denise May, 39, of Huntington, on a warrant for possession of a a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 235 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.