The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Christopher Eric Dwire, 40, of Lufkin, warrant for abandon/endanger child/criminal negligence; Jesus Razo, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for no driver’s license and no insurance; Patricia Ann Mallon, 60, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Robert Charles Walentukonis Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; David Lee Hunt, 72, of Lufkin, no insurance and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Lateashia Gladney, age unavailable, hometown unavailable, assault/family violence; and Stephanie Loftis, 44, hometown unavailable, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mason Chance Allen, 23, of Pollok, on a charge of aggravated assault Saturday.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Micah Shea O’Quinn, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication Sunday.
The Diboll Police Department made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Desiree Hipolito, age unavailable, of Pflugerville, DWI; and Mayra Alexandra Hernandez, 29, of Lufkin, criminal mischief valued between $100 and $750 and DWI with an open container.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Douglas Edward Ashley Jr., 31, of Liverpool, on a charge of evading in a motor vehicle Saturday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 247 inmates as 3:50 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.