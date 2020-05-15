Someone stole several tools from an unlocked tool box in the back of a man’s truck, as well as his work boots from the back porch of his home in the 1600 block of FM 1475.
Lufkin police arrested Carl Anderson, 43, of Lufkin, on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after officers received information that he was allegedly in possession of a rental car that had been reported stolen out of Washington state.
Authorities arrested John Woodrow Simons, 28, of Lufkin, on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle after a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a pickup towing a trailer with no license plate and a computer check showed the truck was reported stolen out of Dallas.
Someone knocked down, and possibly ran over, mailboxes in the 100 block of Shawnee Church Road. It appeared a semi-truck tried to back up and struck the mailbox, according to an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office report.
Someone stole a trailer with a Tracker boat and motor that was left on the side of the road on state Highway 103 east overnight due to a flat tire.
A dog ran out a bit a jogger on the back of his leg in the 100 block of PD Selman Road on Wednesday.
A resident in the 200 block of Powell reported being constantly harassed by phone by someone they know.
Someone reported a dog not being properly cared for in the 200 block of Julius Road. A deputy met with the dog’s owner and the dog did not appear to be malnourished or neglected and the food and water bowls were within reach.
A man in the 200 block of Frosty Lane said someone he knew assaulted him and he wished to pursue charges. A deputy spoke to the person he accused, who said they don’t remember going over to the residence.
Someone in the 300 block of South Medford Drive said someone shattered the glass door of a business and rummaged through the building.
A man said someone stole his book bag, safety vest and roadside tool bag from his truck parked at Deer Cross Apartments.
Someone said sunglasses, money, check books and debit cards were stolen from a vehicle parked at Shadow Creek II Apartments.
A man in the 200 block of Womack Road said a family member attempted to siphon gas from his truck into a gas can.
A man assaulted his ex-girlfriend and charged at her boyfriend with a switchblade at Beam’s Motel around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Someone stole $200 from a man’s bedroom around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Stephen Lawrence Milhous Barr, age unavailable, of Groveton, criminal trespassing; Kimberly Michelle Squier, age unavailable, of Shepherd, theft of property; Ashley Nicole Pruitt, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, warrant for criminal trespassing; Luis Humberto Rufino, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Jerrcorri Jomon Henry, 38, of of Garland, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance; Gerimie Milton Aguilar, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for parole violation/driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Wayne Kellum, 53, of Huntington, on warrants for unauthorized use of a vehicle, displaying fictitious license plates and credit card or debit card abuse.
The Precinct 1 Constable Office arrested Donald Michael Strohm, age unavailable, of Spring, on a charge of driving while license invalid.
The Angelina County Jail housed 192 inmates as of 6 p.m.
