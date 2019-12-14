Someone stole a trailer in the 8500 block of U.S. Highway 59 south Thursday morning.
Someone stole a trailer in the 15000 block of U.S. Highway 69 north Thursday morning.
A dog attacked another dog in the 2500 block of Richardson Road and caused significant injury Thursday morning
Two stray dogs were acting aggressive near a home in the 300 block of Live Oak Lane Thursday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a sexual assault.
Someone broke into a home in the 2300 block of Ralph Nerren Road.
Someone reported debit card abuse Wednesday.
Someone slashed a woman’s tires in the 600 block of North Raguet Street Thursday morning.
Someone harassed a man online.
Someone kicked the door in to an empty apartment in the 1200 block of East Denman Avenue Thursday.
Someone forged a check in the 800 block of Moore Avenue Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Jake Ramsey Byrum, 32, of Lufkin, two counts of theft, two counts of public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and a miscellaneous class C; Ty Brandon Hodges, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrant for criminal conspiracy; Anthony Lovell Menefee, 49, of Lufkin, public intoxication and warrant for burglary of habitation; Lonny Joe Bernal, 37, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and outdoor burning ordinance; Lucia Mendez Arredondo, 29, of Lufkin, tampering physical evidence and driving while intoxicated; Jeffery Duane Byerly, 48, of Lufkin, warrant for no driver’s license; and Armando Perez Reyes, 43, of Lufkin, warrant for expired license plates/registration.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Shashoun Denicholas Brown, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations; Steven Alan Baker, 53, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify and traffic violations; Eric Michael Olvera, 33, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal mischief; Anthony Ray Adams, 37, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and prohibited substance in a correctional facility; Cosby Alexandria McClendon, 23, of Pollok, warrants for three counts of unauthorized use of vehicle; and Charles Eddie Evans Jr., 27, of Huntington, warrants for interfering with public duties and resisting arrest.
The Diboll Police Department made three arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Andre Fitzgerald Jones Jr., age unavailable, of Marlbrough, Missouri, possession of marijuana; Demier Janese Pierson, age unavailable, of Collinsville, Illinois, possession of marijuana; and Kelly William Mitchell Jr., age unavailable, of Collinsville, Illinois, possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Jail housed 195 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.