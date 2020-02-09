A woman said her neighbor took her chainsaw during the night in the 800 block of Periers Avenue Friday.
Someone stole various materials valued between $2,500 and $30,000 in the 1000 block of East Park Avenue between Aug. 1 and Friday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Irving Rosales Soto, 30, of Lufkin on various warrants and charges for no driver’s license and no insurance after an accident involving a Buick in the 900 block of South Angelina Street Friday.
Someone stole an Apple iPhone 7 valued at $600 from the 900 block of East Denman Avenue Friday.
A man broke windows, doors and other various items while in an argument with his wife in the 1000 block of Grant Avenue Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Caleb Wade Carter, 34, of Lufkin, on a charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly assaulted several people in the 3100 block of South First Street between 10 and 11 p.m. Friday.
A man and woman were found to be in possession of a crack pipe during a traffic stop on North First Street Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine other arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Jerry Jerome Brown Jr., 26, of Lufkin, warrants for expired license plates, no driver’s license and no insurance; Julie Ramos, 25, of Lufkin, two warrants for no insurance and one warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Jaylon Demond Taylor, 21, of San Augustine, assault/family violence; Keaundre Ladon Benton, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Sade Iman Harris, 26, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Joshua Holloway, 19, of Lufkin, theft; Reynol Camacho, 42, of Nacogdoches, displaying fictitious tags, wrong, altered or obscured vehicle registration, no insurance, no signal when changing lanes and no driver’s license; William Jarod French, 48, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; and Ross Lyn Valiguar, 51, hometown unavailable, public intoxication
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Robert Jason Cole, 40, of Lufkin, driving with an invalid license; Bradley Scott Birnbaum II, 34, of Pollok, assault/family violence; Rodger Conrad Womack, 49, of Huntington, warrants for expired license plates and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jeremy Dade Johnson, 42, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Robert Brumble, 59, of Huntington, warrant for boating while intoxicated; and Kenneth Daniel Smith, 50, of Lufkin, warrants for expired driver’s license, public intoxication, theft and credit or debit card abuse.
The Hudson Police Department arrested David Donovan Davis, 52, of Lufkin, on warrants for possession of marijuana and driving with an invalid license Saturday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 224 inmates as of 7:10 p.m. Saturday.
