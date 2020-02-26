An arrest was made in a house fire earlier this month.
Lufkin police arrested Dalicia Nicole Thomas on Feb. 13 on a warrant for arson, along with other unrelated charges. She later posted bond and was released on Feb. 15.
The affidavit for Thomas’ arrest states she’s the suspect in a fire that occurred in the morning of Feb. 10 in the 200 block of Kirksey where the door of a home caught fire. A jacket was found at the home’s front porch, which investigators believe was set on fire first using accelerants. The fire then spread to the door and the porch’s ceiling.
Tenants at the home recognized the jacket and said Thomas was last in possession of it as far as they knew, her affidavit states. Investigators later received surveillance footage from a nearby property where a woman, believed by authorities to be Thomas, carrying the jacket used in the fire and heading toward the home, then later coming back without the jacket.
A deputy responded to a disturbance and child custody matter in the 300 block of Fair Oaks Circle Monday afternoon.
A man and two other subjects were on a woman’s property in the 3700 block of U.S. Highway 69 south Monday afternoon.
Someone discharged a firearm while passing a man’s home in the 1600 block of John Kolb Road overnight Monday. The man said several deer cross his property and whoever discharged the firearm may have been shooting at them.
Someone stole firearms from a home in the 700 block of Gibson Lane Monday.
A credit card skimmer was located in a gas pump at a business in the 2900 block of FM 2108 Monday morning.
Animal control received a report on a wild hog in the 100 block of Danny Reed Road Monday.
Lufkin police arrested James Cader Riley, 55, of Lufkin, following a report of a suspicious person at McDonald’s. He had a parole warrant active for his arrest and was reportedly in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.
Lufkin police arrested Richard Charles Mack, 31, on a charge of public intoxication following a report of a man sitting on a stranger’s mailbox in the 1100 block of Live Oak Lane Monday morning.
Jose Arcadio Flores, 55, of Lufkin, was charged with assault/family violence after a reported assault in the 1300 block of East Lufkin Avenue Monday evening.
Someone damaged and burglarized a home in the 500 block of South Third Street Monday.
Someone stole checks from a business Monday morning.
Someone stole items from a building the 1400 block of East Denman Avenue, including a window Monday morning.
The Lufkin Police Department made three other arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Shelton Klevon Glenn, 44, of Lufkin, warrants for attempted sexual assault, public intoxication and two counts of failure to appear; Dexter Oneal Reagan, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication and a warrant for public intoxication; and Kelly Bowen Watts, age unavailable, of Anahuac, warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Tarra L. Glover, 27, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance; Daniel Antonio Montelongo, 32, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of marijuana; Cee’dell Javon Payne, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for deadly conduct – discharging firearm; Danny Dean Hughes, 25, of Lufkin, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; Chad Ray Roberts, 35, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence – impeding breath/circulation and possession of a controlled substance; and Darius Devonte Walker, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Heidei Dionne Walker, 26, of Huntington, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for speeding.
The United States Marshals arrested Ruben Luna Jr., 40, of Lufkin, warrant for a federal hold.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Taylor John Wilcox, 32, of Lufkin, warrant for forgery of financial instrument.
The Angelina County Jail housed 242 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
