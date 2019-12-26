The Lufkin Police Department and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release incident reports Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Bobby Joe Rodenbough, 34, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and theft; and Carvin Dewayne Olford, 48, of Lufkin, theft and warrants for larceny, bail jumping and failure to appear, and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Rodney Ledell Wyrick, 37, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Glenn Earl Smallwood Sr., 49, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Mario Zavala Jr., 49, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Jail housed 185 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
